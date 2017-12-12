North Mankato Workers Save Pet Rabbits From Fire

A local 14-year-old and his family say they're grateful after North Mankato city workers saved their two pet rabbits from a fire that broke out at their home Tuesday morning.



"We were out here today working on the new hockey rinks and preparing it for the lighting and all that," Tom Neubert, city electrician for North Mankato says.



Until around 10:30 Tuesday morning when Neubert says he smelled smoke near the rinks at Spring Lake Park.



"We were standing there and all of a sudden I smelt something. I thought one of the guys had lit up a cigarette," Neubert says



But the smell wasn't from a cigarette, rather a fire that broke out at a nearby residence on Sherman Street.



"We kind of walked over there and before we know it there was flames coming and it was near a rabbit cage," he says.



The cage, which was pressed against the back of the house, was destroyed by the fire.



"I no longer can use it. It's not functional to use, so I got to get a new cage," Antonio Engelhorn, a resident at the home says.



But Engelhorn says what's most important is that Churro and Luna were saved.



"We noticed there were two rabbits in there and one of the guys reached in and grabbed one. One reached in and grabbed the other," Neubert says.



And thanks to the three men, so was the house.



"We could've lost everything. We could've not had a house," Engelhorn says.



The North Mankato fire department arrived on the scene shortly after, though the cause of the fire remains unknown.



"It just happened to be at the right place at the right time so we're happy. The animals are safe," Neubert says.



Which Engelhorn says is what matters most to him and his family.



"Thank you for saving my animals. It means the world to me," Engelhorn says.

