Cathedral Dominates Wabasso Tuesday Night

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds played host to the Wabasso Rabbits Tuesday night. 

Greyhounds dominate in a 80-56 win over the Rabbits.

Nathan Hauser scored 15 points for the Greyhounds, while Brock Rohlik scored 15 for the Rabbits.

