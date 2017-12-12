KEYC - MVL Rolls To 81-55 Win Over Sleepy Eye

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers boys basketball team played host to the Sleepy Eye Indians Tuesday night. 

Chargers win 81-55 over Indians.

Jake Kettner scores 23 points for the Chargers.

Ben Laffen scored 17 points for Sleepy Eye.

KEYC News 12