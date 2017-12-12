Skrien's Double-Double Lifts Raiders to 56-48 Win

The Minnesota Twins have signed former New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda, giving a two-year, $10 million contract to the right-hander recovering from Tommy John surgery.
The Fairmont/Martin County West Red Bulls outscored their opponents a combined 216-30
Hauser scores 15 points in the win.
Jake Kettner scores 23 points for the Chargers.
The Nicollet/Loyola Raiders battled the Mountain Lake Area Wolverines on Tuesday. Brooke Skrien led the home team with 17-points and 10-rebounds in Nicollet/Loyola's 56-48 win.
MSU is averaging almost four goals per game this season outscoring opponents 60–38.
Three MSU men's hockey team players earn weekly conference honors.
Sellner steals the show at East Invite.
