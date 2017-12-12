KEYC - Skrien's Double-Double Lifts Raiders to 56-48 Win

Skrien's Double-Double Lifts Raiders to 56-48 Win

Posted: Updated:
The Nicollet/Loyola Raiders battled the Mountain Lake Area Wolverines on Tuesday.
Brooke Skrien led the home team with 17-points and 10-rebounds in Nicollet/Loyola's 56-48 win.