Democrat Wins Senate Election in Alabama

Alabama is electing the first Democrat to the Senate in 25 years.

Voters turned out in large numbers Tuesday for the state's special election...narrowly picking Doug Jones over former state Judge Roy Moore.

CBS News is projecting Democrat Doug Jones has defeated Republican Roy Moore in Alabama...winning the Senate seat once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“We have shown not just all over Alabama but we have shown the country the way that we can be unified,” aid the senator-elect.

Jones' campaign rose to victory...thanks in part to African American voters in the state.

“I think everybody realized how serious this election was once Donald Trump was on the bandwagon for Roy Moore,” said voter Ericka Cooper.

Moore, who traveled to the polls on horseback, stands accused of sexually harassing or assaulting multiple women...when they were in their teens and he was in his 30's...claims he denies.

Supporter Brenda Clusky said, “I just always thought he was a good man and I don't pay attention to a lot of the talk.”

CBS News exit poll data showed voters were largely split on whether they believe the allegations were true.

The Trump factor seemed to matter more to those who voted for Roy Moore than Doug Jones. Nearly 6 in 10 of said they made their choice to express support for President Trump.

The President stood firmly behind Moore, breaking with some members of his own party, in an effort to keep the seat in the solid red state in Republican hands.

Moore had hoped to rally the conservative base in the state.

His loss Tuesday night now gives Democrats a clearer path to a Senate majority in 2018.

--- KEYC News 12