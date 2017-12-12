KEYC - Red Bulls Sweep At St. Clair Quadrangular

Red Bulls Sweep At St. Clair Quadrangular

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
The Fairmont/Martin County West Red Bulls outscored their opponents a combined 216-30, winning all three contests at the St. Clair Quadrangular.
 

Red Bulls – 54

Redwood/River Valley Badgers – 18

Red Bulls – 84

Madelia/Truman Jayhawks – 0

Red Bulls – 78

St. Clair Cyclones – 6

R/RV – 66

St. Clair – 12

R/RV – 78

M/T – 6

M/T – 30

St. Clair – 30 