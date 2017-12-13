St. James Man Enters Race To Represent MN District 23B

Another republican has entered the race to represent Minnesota District 23B.

The vacancy comes after Tony Cornish resigned from the position amid sexual harassment allegations.

Republican Scott Sanders, a St. James resident and 15-year Watonwan County Commissioner is the latest to enter the race.

Sanders was born and raised in St. James and has 12 years of experience as director of the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust.

He joins DFL'er Melissa Wagner and Republican Jeremy Munson in the race so far.

The special election takes place February 12.