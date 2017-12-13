Two Women Charged In Blue Earth County Drug Bust

Two people are charged following a drug bust in Blue Earth County.

According to the criminal complaint, agents searched the Mankato home located in a park and drug treatment facility zone Monday.

Authorities allegedly found over 900 pills in the bedroom where the two women were located. Over 120 of the pills were controlled substances.

They also allegedly found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

28-year-old Ashley Schluter and 25-year-old Miranda Swearingen, both of Mankato, each face one count of second degree drug sales, two counts of third degree drug sales and unlawful possession of pharmacy drugs.