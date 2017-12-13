KEYC - Mankato, Owatonna Organizations Awarded Grants From Otto Bremer

Mankato, Owatonna Organizations Awarded Grants From Otto Bremer Trust

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A handful of local organizations are awarded thousands of dollars in grants from the Otto Bremer Trust.
The company awarded a total of over $12.6 million in grants as part of its goal to invest in people, places and opportunities in the Midwest.
In Owatonna, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota received over $82,000. The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation also was granted $80,000.
In Mankato, Boy Scouts of America was awarded over $81,000, CADA received $85,000 and LEEP was awarded $79,000.
The grant money will help with increasing participation and opportunities for the people the organizations serve in southern Minnesota.