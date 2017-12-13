Man Critically Injured In Northern Iowa Crash

In northern Iowa, A 59-year-old man is critically injured in a crash Monday morning.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Highway 18.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says Marlyn Vantol, of Lake Park, Iowa, was parked on the south shoulder of the highway and was standing beside the semi-truck.

Authorities say 33-year-old Jeffrey Cadwell, of Ayrshire, Iowa, was eastbound and crossed the fog line, striking the semi and Vantol.

Cadwell was not injured in the crash.

Vantol suffered life-threatening injuries.