North Mankato Man Sentenced In Fatal Crash Near Mapleton

A North Mankato man has pleaded guilty to a careless driving charge that stemmed from a fatal crash in March.

27 year old Danny Salazar received a one year stay on 90 days in jail.

He is also required to pay 500 dollars in Highway Patrol fines.

According to the criminal complaint, Salazar was driving west on Highway 30, failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a southbound car on Highway 22, killing 65 year old Alan Remington of Wells.

The other three charges against Salazar were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

