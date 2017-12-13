KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Toys For Tots Wrapping Up 2017 Season

MIDDAY EXPERT: Toys For Tots Wrapping Up 2017 Season

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

Sgt. Sander Ludeman with Toys for Tots joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the Toys for Tots campaign. The campaign wraps up this week, with distribution this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Mankato Armory. There are also a few locations with extended drop-off available through Christmas, including the KEYC News 12 studio. 