Red Kettle Campaign Donations Behind Last Year's Pace

The Salvation Army could still use your help with its red kettle campaign.

he organization says donations are $15,000 behind last year's pace, with $65,000 raised so far.

The Salvation Army's mail-in campaign is sitting just under $33,000, down $2400 from this point last year.

And you may have seen a few members of the KEYC News 12 team collecting donations Tuesday at the Cub Foods on Madison Avenue in Mankato.

With your help $760 was raised in support of the campaign.