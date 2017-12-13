Red Kettle Campaign Donations Behind Last Year's Pace

Two people are charged following a drug bust in Blue Earth County. According to the criminal complaint, agents searched the Mankato home located in a park and drug treatment facility zone Monday.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services has revoked the license of an Eagle Lake daycare provider after reports of abuse.
The Mankato Independent Original restaurant group is close to opening a high-end cocktail bar called "Flask".
According to the criminal complaint, Danny6 Salazar was driving west on Highway 30, didn't stop at a stop sign and hit a southbound car on Highway 22, killing Alan Remington, 65, of Wells.
Robert Trueblood was caught in an undercover BCA sting operation earlier this year.
Gavin Hill led authorities on a 50 mile chase in September.
The Mankato Independent Original restaurant group is planning a move and adding a new establishment.
In northern Iowa, A 59-year-old man is critically injured in a crash Monday morning.
