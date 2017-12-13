Lt. Gov. Tina Smith Will Fill Sen. Franken's Seat

Governor Dayton announced that he will appoint his Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith to serve as United States Senator. Smith will be appointed to serve a one-year term in the Senate, concluding in January 2019.



Minnesota voters will choose a U.S. Senator to serve the remainder of the term which is up in 2020...the seat now being vacated by Senator Al Franken.

The Special Election will be held concurrently with the 2018 General Election on November 6, 2018.



"It is up to Minnesotans to decide for themselves who they want to complete Senator Franken's term. They will make this decision in a special election that will run next November...I will run and in that election and I will do my best to earn Minnesotans support," Lt. Gov. Tina Smith said.



Senator Franken released a statement today, saying,

"Smith will make an excellent Senator...she is a dedicated public servant and will work to get things done for Minnesota."

Adding he looks forward to working on a speedy and seamless transition. Senator Amy Klobuchar also saying she believes Smith is well-qualified for the role and will hit the ground running.

Smith will resign the Office of Lieutenant Governor prior to being sworn into the United States Senate, which will occur following Senator Franken's formal resignation... Franken said last week that he would depart "in coming weeks" after he was accused by several women of improper conduct.



Minnesota Senate President Michelle Fischbach will replace Smith as lieutenant governor and says she expects to keep her spot in the Senate when that happens.

