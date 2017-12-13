Montgomery Woman Rings In Big Birthday

A special birthday to celebrate Wednesday in Montgomery.



Mayme Jindra celebrated her 103rd birthday Wednesday with the help of family and friends at Traditions assisted living center in Montgomery. She took time out of celebrating to share the secret of her longevity.



"Not chasing a lot of kids in my life. I didn't have any children so I just chased nieces and nephews," Jindra said.



"She's just a generous loving person who never had children of her own so she surrounds us with her love that you know we miss with our own parents now," Jindra's niece Suzanne McKee said.

Mayme was born on December 13th, 1914; otherwise known as 12/13/14 and has been fortunate enough to live for two 12/13/14's now.

--KEYC News 12