Anonymous Donor Vows To Match Up To $20K In United Way Donations

An anonymous donor has left Greater Mankato United Way feeling even more confident about achieving their 2018 goal of raising $2.05 million.



"We've been blessed today. We received a phone call this morning stating that we have an anonymous donor who will match up to $20,000," Barb Kaus, CEO of Greater Mankato Area United Way says.



Starting Wednesday through Dec. 25 this match will include new pledges from those who've never donated and those who give additional dollars.



"An example of this is that last year someone gave $200. This year they're going to give $250. So, the increase is $50 so what will be matched then is the additional $50. And that is from today through the 25 of December that those additional increases like that are what's going to be matched," Kaus says.



The campaign, which kicked off in August, has so far raised $1.7 million.

These funds will go to 57 programs that'll help people improve their lives through basic needs, health and education.



"We served 50,000 people of need this last year to improve their lives and it's about improving their lives not maintaining where they're at so if one out of three people are needing help and that's what United Way embraces," she says.



The organization continues to receive support from local businesses as well. On Friday, Polito's Pizza will be donating 10% of its proceeds to United Way, and from now through Dec. 24 customers can round up their purchase at Arrows Ace Hardware for the cause.



"It makes us feel just absolutely fulfilled. The beauty of what we have within our region is just wonderful," Kaus says.



Those at United Way say with the power of this match along with upcoming support events they are confident they'll reach their goal.



"If we all donated and gave something. It doesn't matter the amount of what it is it, if we all gave something it's going to improve the lives of people of need. It's the right thing to do," Kaus says.



If you're interested in donating or would like to learn more about the campaign visit the United Way website.