MnDOT Tries To Limit Salt Use

Snow removal comes with some costs, especially in the land of ten thousand lakes, as the salt used to melts our slippery roads also pollutes the water.



The chloride in salt does a lot of damage. It accelerates the rusting process on our vehicles, and effectively makes water unlivable for plants and fish.

That's why using as little of it as possible is good both for budgets and the environment.



The salt that is used still does some damage. Trying to remove it physical with the plow, or side step the slippery issue with sand are ways to limit its use.

But when it comes down to it, people are going to be out on those roads, and MnDOT is charged with keeping them as safe as possible.

