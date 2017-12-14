BCA, Redwood Falls Police Continue Search For Missing Man

Authorities in Redwood Falls are continuing their search for a man nearly two months after his disappearance.

According to Redwood Falls Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, air, ground and water searches for 25-year-old Mato Dow have been conducted. Through those searches, authorities say no evidence into his disappearance has been found.

Dow was last seen on the 100 block of South Minnesota Street in Redwood Falls around October 13.

Anyone with information relating to his disappearance is urged to contact the Redwood Falls Police Department at 507-637-4005..

A $2000 reward is being offered for any details on his whereabouts.