Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered For Iowa Stabbing Suspect

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A criminal case has been suspended against a northern Iowa man charged with attempted murder. This so his mental competency can be evaluated.
On Tuesday a judge granted a request for a psychiatric evaluation of 30-year-old Nicholas Thompson.
Thompson is charged in Dickinson County with attempted murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury, going armed with intent and assault with a dangerous weapon.
He is accused of repeatedly stabbing a man on June 22 at a home in Spirit Lake and punching a woman during the same incident.