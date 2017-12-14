Minnesota-Based Sun Country Airlines Being Sold To New York Firm

Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines is being sold to a New York investment firm.

Sun Country has been owned by brothers Marty and Mitch Davis since 2011. The pair also owns a number of Minnesota companies, including Cambria and Davis Family Dairies in Le Sueur.

Apollo Global Management has signed a sale agreement to purchase the airline.

The investment firm is expected to help Sun Country continue to grow and generate long-term value.

Terms of the deal haven't been released. The purchase is expected to be complete in early 2018.