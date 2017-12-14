Local Business Owners Discuss Tax Reform Bill

Here at home, residents are getting a good idea of the impact the federal tax reform could have at the local level.



Local business owners gathered this morning at Greater Mankato Growth to discuss what the bill's passage would mean.

Tax experts say now is a good time for businesses and individuals to prepare for changes in the tax code. That includes having a plan in mind prior to the official vote expected next week.



EideBailly CPA Tax Partner Joseph Kristan said "Probably the most important thing that people need to be looking at is their state income tax for this year. Both the House and the Senate bill would either eliminate or greatly limit the deduction for state income taxes paid. That means you're going to want to get those taxes paid this year rather than waiting till you file your returns in April."



For more tax tips you can visit eidebailly.com.

- KEYC 12