KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Holiday Cookie Decorating Tips

MIDDAY EXPERT: Holiday Cookie Decorating Tips

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

Kaitlin Hohenstein, cake designer with Hilltop Hy-Vee joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some holiday cookie decorating tips. Kaitlin talked about some of the most popular methods and equipment used to decorate holiday cookies. She also mentioned some tips and tricks for keeping your cookies good for as long as possible. 