Minnesota DNR Warns of Safety Risks for Thin Ice

The time for outdoor winter activities has begun and the DNR wants to make sure Minnesotans are staying safe out on the ice.



Ice reports for local lakes estimate a thickness between 2 and 5 inches. State conservation officer Jamie Van Thuyne says four inches of ice is the minimum before it is safe to walk on but to still be careful because the ice does not freeze evenly.



"Ice picks are a good idea to have along. Wear a life jacket unless you're riding in a vehicle. A rope could be a good item to bring along," said Van Thuyne. "Always let someone know where you're going, what lake, and when you're coming back just so they know your plan."



The DNR also stresses the importance of teaching children that ice is never one-hundred percent safe and snow–covered ice can be deceptively dangerous. For more information on ice safety, visit the Minnesota DNR website.