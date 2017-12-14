Mankato Water Treatment Plant Utilizing New Ultrafiltration Membranes

Two people are charged following a drug bust in Blue Earth County. According to the criminal complaint, agents searched the Mankato home located in a park and drug treatment facility zone Monday.
Authorities in Redwood Falls are continuing their search for a man nearly two months after his disappearance.
According to the criminal complaint, Danny6 Salazar was driving west on Highway 30, didn't stop at a stop sign and hit a southbound car on Highway 22, killing Alan Remington, 65, of Wells.
Christine Kral is a special education teacher at New Ulm Middle School, focusing on a variety of areas, especially social skills.
For all its good qualities, road salt does a number on water quality
Mayme Jindra celebrated her 103rd birthday Wednesday with the help of family and friends.
Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines is being sold to a New York investment firm.
Robert Trueblood was caught in an undercover BCA sting operation earlier this year.
