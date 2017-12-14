Mankato Water Treatment Plant Utilizing New Ultrafiltration Membranes

In 2008, the Mankato Water Treatment Plant began using a new filtration mechanism.



8 ultrafiltration membranes are what have been keeping the city's water clean.

Pipes containing 11,000 fibers block the smallest, most difficult microorganisms, ensuring the safety of what gets put out.

Previously the plant used sand filtration but ultimately made the switch not only because it is more efficient but because it contains a smaller footprint.



Operations Floor Person Kyle Hinrichs said "Our wells are all located in a certain area, which is in the flood plains. So, we had to come up with a plan as to how to stay within our footprint here and a mechanical filter, a membrane was the best available technology to stay within our footprint and the plan that Mankato wanted it to be."

Each membrane cost around $300,000 and have a life expectancy of 10 years.

Daily testing ensures the quality of water is well ahead of the federal water safety standards.

Adaptability is another aspect that will allow workers to make changes to these membranes should emerging problems come about.



Hinrichs said "Continue with this, but add treatment either before our facility or after our facility for any other emergent concerns. Just to make sure that we are continuing to provide a quality water for the city of Mankato, for years to come."

Along with filtering out bacteria and pathogens, the water treatment process also includes softening for multiple water–use benefits and adding fluoride for healthy teeth.

- KEYC 12