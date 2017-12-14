THRIVE: Healthy Diet Leads To Healthier Skin

Avoiding certain foods can increase the quality of your skin.
Dressing warm is important for keeping safe in the winter months.
The most common skin disorders in children Mankato Clinic Pediatrician Catherine Davis sees are warts, rashes from viruses, excema, and acne as kids get older.
Thriver Keith Flack keeps health a priority, even after setbacks and struggles.
Mankato Clinic Physical Therapist Jacob Nienow says a lot of time when people visit him with back pain, it's because they're not using the right abdominal muscles.
Before sitting down for a meal, you might want to think about portion sizes.
Pound Pro Laurie Thorstad says, "Pound is a fitness class that utilizes under used muscles."
Although we have a great supply of water here in America, a lot of people choose sodas, coffee or alcoholic beverages to quench their thirst.
Two people are charged following a drug bust in Blue Earth County. According to the criminal complaint, agents searched the Mankato home located in a park and drug treatment facility zone Monday.
Authorities in Redwood Falls are continuing their search for a man nearly two months after his disappearance.
According to the criminal complaint, Danny6 Salazar was driving west on Highway 30, didn't stop at a stop sign and hit a southbound car on Highway 22, killing Alan Remington, 65, of Wells.
Christine Kral is a special education teacher at New Ulm Middle School, focusing on a variety of areas, especially social skills.
Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines is being sold to a New York investment firm.
