THRIVE: Healthy Diet Leads To Healthier Skin

A healthy diet is important for every organ in your body, including your skin.

"It would be the same for any part of your body to stay healthy, is eating brightly colored fruit and vegetables, drinking plenty of water, minimizing your simple sugars," Mankato Clinic Pediatrician Catherine Davis said.

Simple sugars to avoid are those found in junk foods like candy, chips and pop. Avoiding those can increase the quality of your skin.

The foods we eat can also worsen different skin disorders.

"Such as food allergies, and atopic dermatitis or eczema, certain foods can make rosacea worse, and there's some conversations about hormones in milk causing acne to get worse," Davis said.

She said for anyone noticing a problem with their skin, a good place to start making changes is your diet.

"I would just look at your choices and what you eat on an average day and see if there's foods you can trade for healthier foods," she said.

If skin condition doesn't improve, see a doctor.

--KEYC News 12