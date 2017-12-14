Chickenpox Cases Up Statewide

Department of Health spokesman Doug Schultz says nearly 400 cases have been reported, the highest number since 2013 when about 480 cases were reported.

An outbreak of 15 cases have been reported in one Hennepin County school with another six cases in Stearns County.

Schultz says that outbreaks typically happen in private or charter schools where there's a higher percentage of unvaccinated children.

Ryan Swafford is the South Central District Epidemiologist with the Department of Health. He said, "We always encourage parents to get their children vaccinated all the time because chickenpox is not a seasonal disease, it happens all year long."

There have been 6 cases reported in Blue Earth County in 2017.