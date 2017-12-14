Woodbury Mayor Enters Gubernatorial Race

The mayor of Woodbury has put her hat in the ring to be Minnesota's next governor.

Mary Giuliani Stephens is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.

Stephens is serving her second term as mayor of Woodbury. She also served on city council.

She wants to develop policies that meet the basic needs of all Minnesota communities, like jobs and education.

"I think now, more than ever, Minnesotans are looking for a leader that has a political philosophy where the foundation is built on strong principles," Stephens said.

Stephens is one of around a dozen republicans to announce candidacy.