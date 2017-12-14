Mavericks Set For Home Series Against Chargers

The nationally ranked MSU men's hockey team returns to the Verizon Center for a two game set at home with Alabama Huntsville this weekend.

While the Mavericks are above .500 at home, the purple and gold are determined to do a better job of protecting their home ice.



"We need to take care of our home building right now. We're three and two, but that record isn't going to scare anybody. We've got to take advantage of playing at home, sleeping in our own bed, entertaining our fans. We've done our work on the road up to this point as much as we can, and we've got two left. Break doesn't start until Saturday sometime after the game. For us, I think early starts, trying to make sure we get out to a lead. Our record is pretty good when we start by scoring the first goal. So we're really focusing on building our house from day one, which is Monday all the way through Thursday preparing for Friday and Saturday against a team that's won in some impressive buildings. They've gone to Bowling Green and won. They've gone to Michigan Tech and won. I know their plan is to come to the Verizon Center and win a game or two so we've got our work cut out for us, but we're fortunate that we're playing at home, and we need to take advantage of that," said Mike Hastings, MSU head coach.



Puck drops tomorrow night at 7:07.

We'll have highlights of that contest later on KEYC News 12 at 10.