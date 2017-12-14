After Fire, Communities Rally To Support Peters Family

The communities of St. Peter and Kasota are rallying around the Peters family, who lost their home to a fire December 9.



A devastating fire has shown one area family just how much those around them will do to help people in need.



Along with the individual generosity the Peters have seen as they go about their daily lives, the community is organizing for some additional help as well.



Donations can go to the GoFundMe page set up by the family, a drop off location at the Hahn Accounting Agency in downtown St. Peter, and a large fundraising event put on by the St. Peter athletics department during the high school wrestling match December 21.

-- KEYC News 12.