Scarlets Beat Eagles 71-68

While the MSU is above .500 at home, the purple and gold are determined to do a better job of protecting their home ice.
Raiders win 4-2.
The Mankato East Cougars played host to the Rochester Mayo Spartans on Thursday night. East trailed by 10-points at the break but eventually earned the 78-71 win over Mayo.
The Mankato West girl's basketball team battled the New Ulm Eagles on Thursday. Joey Batt led all scorers with 30-points but West earned the 71-68 win.
The MSU wrestling team is nationally ranked and perfect in conference action so far this season. KEYC News 12 Sports Director, Claire Dau sat down with head coach Jim Makovsky to chat about the team and what's next for the Mavericks.
The Minnesota Twins have signed former New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda, giving a two-year, $10 million contract to the right-hander recovering from Tommy John surgery.
The Fairmont/Martin County West Red Bulls outscored their opponents a combined 216-30
Hauser scores 15 points in the win.
