Suspects Sought By Police In Estherville Firework Incidents

Police in Estherville are seeking help in locating suspects involved in multiple incidents throughout town.

Authorities began investigating after receiving reports of explosion-like noises for the last several weeks.

Most recently, officers were given footage from a resident that shows a vehicle driving through a neighborhood and throwing something out the window, causing sparks to fly.

The Iowa State Fire Marshall’s office determined one of the devices to be a large firework wrapped in tape.

The State of Iowa did make certain Fireworks legal to use during specific times of the year.

However, the City of Estherville does not allow fireworks in city limits without a permit.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects involved is asked to contact the Estherville Police Department.