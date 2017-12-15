KEYC - Heron Lake Man Injured In Icy Crash

Heron Lake Man Injured In Icy Crash

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
A 38-year-old Heron Lake man is injured in an icy crash in Jackson County.
It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.
The State Patrol says Salvador Murillo was westbound on Highway 60 when he lost control on ice-covered roads. He then went into the median, where the vehicle rolled.
Murillo was transported to the Windom hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.