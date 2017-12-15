Heron Lake Man Injured In Icy Crash

A 38-year-old Heron Lake man is injured in an icy crash in Jackson County.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The State Patrol says Salvador Murillo was westbound on Highway 60 when he lost control on ice-covered roads. He then went into the median, where the vehicle rolled.

Murillo was transported to the Windom hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.