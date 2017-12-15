Home Damaged By Fire In Albert Lea

A home is damaged by fire in Albert Lea.

Crews responded to an attic fire at 1405 Oakwood Drive just before 4 pm.

The residents were not home at the time and the fire was reported by passerby.

The cause is determined to be electrical in nature.

The homeowner told firefighters a ceiling fan had fallen in one of the bedrooms and that there were breakers tripping earlier in the day.

Firefighters did have to remove part of a ceiling to gain access to the attic.

The cost of damage is estimated at $20,000.

No one was reported injured.