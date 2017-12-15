Home Damaged By Fire In Albert Lea

The communities of St. Peter and Kasota are rallying around the Peters family
Police in Estherville are seeking help in locating suspects involved in multiple incidents throughout town.
Two people are charged following a drug bust in Blue Earth County. According to the criminal complaint, agents searched the Mankato home located in a park and drug treatment facility zone Monday.
A 38-year-old Heron Lake man is injured in an icy crash in Jackson County. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Authorities in Redwood Falls are continuing their search for a man nearly two months after his disappearance.
Here at home, residents are getting a good idea of the impact the federal tax reform could have at the local level.
Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines is being sold to a New York investment firm.
