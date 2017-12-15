KEYC - Home Damaged By Fire In Albert Lea

Home Damaged By Fire In Albert Lea

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
A home is damaged by fire in Albert Lea.
Crews responded to an attic fire at 1405 Oakwood Drive just before 4 pm.
The residents were not home at the time and the fire was reported by passerby.
The cause is determined to be electrical in nature.
The homeowner told firefighters a ceiling fan had fallen in one of the bedrooms and that there were breakers tripping earlier in the day.
Firefighters did have to remove part of a ceiling to gain access to the attic.
The cost of damage is estimated at $20,000.
No one was reported injured.