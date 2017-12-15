KEYC - Felony Theft Charges Dropped Against Mankato Businessman

Felony Theft Charges Dropped Against Mankato Businessman

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
Felony theft charges have been dropped against a Mankato businessman.
Two felony theft charges and one gross misdemeanor theft charge against Dain Fisher have been dismissed.
Those charges stemmed from a trailer that had been reported stolen back in September in Nicollet County.
The County Attorney's Office says additional information came out during the investigation allowing the charges to be dropped.