Mankato Man Sentenced In March Armed Robbery

A Mankato man is convicted and sentenced for his role in an armed robbery that happened in March at an apartment complex on Monks Avenue.

21 year old Joseph Renard Boyd Junior pleaded guilty in September to aiding and abetting 2nd degree aggravated robbery.

He is sentenced to 45 days in jail and a 5 year probation, as well as nearly 800 dollars in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, a search of records from social media and text messages confirmed three others were also involved in the planning and/or execution of the robbery.