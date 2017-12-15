KEYC - Flu Cases On The Rise In Minnesota

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Cases of the flu have spread to the regional category across Minnesota.
That's according to the most recent flu report released by the Minnesota Department of Health.
According to the report, there were over 70 hospitalizations last week, contributing to the total of 237 hospitalizations to date in Minnesota.
No flu-related deaths have been reported in the state since the start of the flu season.