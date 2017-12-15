MNsure Deadline For Jan. 1 Coverage Approaching

The deadline to enroll for January 1st coverage under MNsure is just five days away.

Minnesotans have until midnight on Wednesday, December 20 to enroll in order to lock in that coverage.

As of yesterday, 100,000 residents have enrolled in health care coverage for 2018.

MNsure has also extended its contact center and online marketplace hours beginning this weekend through the deadline next week.

Those who don't enroll by next week's deadline have until January 14 to secure health care coverage beginning in February of 2018.