PICK OF THE LITTER: Texas Rescue Churchill Looking For Forever Home

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Churchill is this week's Pick of the Litter. Churchill is 2 1/2 years-old and is a bulldog mix. He is a rescue from Texas and is heartworm positive.Donations are being accepted so dogs like Churchill can be treated for heart worm. You can find out more information about Churchill, or set up a time to meet him by calling BENCHS at 507-625-6373.  