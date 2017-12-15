KETELSEN REPORT: Farmland Property Values Beginning To Decline

Despite several years of low corn and soybean prices, farmland values had remained quite high. Now values are starting to decline in what some experts are calling a necessary correction.

Farmland values in Minnesota have held surprisingly strong, even in the face of tight margins for corn and soybean farmers. Many in the ag community have been predicting a major drop in farmland prices, but that has not occurred, and demand for land continues strong, even with low prices. Farmers have been a major buyer of land, but surprisingly, inventors are also buyers. Chuck Wingert is the Owner of Wingert Reality and Land Services based in Mankato, Minnesota.

"Quality land, people still want. We've had about 50 percent expansion farmers and 50 percent investors buying it. If it has problems, if it's got light soils, if it's irregular shaped, if it doesn't have good drainage outlets, if it has problems, we're seeing those lands continue down and less buyers in the mood to buy it. Good land is holding it's value very strongly in spite of these commodity prices," said Wingert.

Farmers continue to be the major holder of farmland, but there's also outside interest in purchasing land.

A lot of farmers were in the 80s. They knew after the fun ride up there's a downside. A lot of them tucked away a lot more cash when it was time to face this downturn, so a lot of those people that paid down debt got themselves in a strong position, they're in the market to buy now that our land has dropped a strong 30 percent from what it was the first quarter of 2013.

While many extension experts have encouraged farmers to renegotiate rental rates, Wingert says rates have not changed that much.

Over the years farmland has had its ups and downs. There's no doubt about that, but both farmers and investors see it as a good investment into the future. There's still plenty of buyers out there and plenty of sellers.