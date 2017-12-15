US Hwy. 14 Partnership Warns Project May Be At Risk

The US Hwy. 14 Partnership is encouraging residents in the Greater Minnesota region to help take action.



As MnDOT finds ways to allocate $400 million in Corridors of Commerce funds, Greater Minnesota projects like Hwy. 14 may be at a disadvantage.

Not only is the 50–50 funding split between Greater Minnesota and the Twin Cities Metro area being reconsidered to lower Greater Minnesota's share, scoring criteria to corridors that connect regional trade centers to the Twin Cities Metro are given greater weight than projects like Hwy. 14 that connect regional trade centers.



"It's really critical that if we want to make sure that this scoring criteria comes out the way we need it to in order to move Hwy. 14 forward and having a good shot of getting these Corridors of Commerce funds we're going to need folks to weigh in with MnDOT," Greater Mankato Growth's Patrick Baker says.



Comments must be submitted by Dec. 20.

If you'd like to learn more about ways to act now visit the US Hwy. 14 Partnership website.