Gustavus Librarian: Net Neutrality Repeal Could Alter Democracy

The FCC's vote on repealing Net Neutrality has left many across social media upset and concerned about how the decision will affect them.

The concerns stemming from the results vary from, restricted access of information to facing higher charges from internet providers.

Gustavus Adolphus Librarian Barbara Fister said librarians are not pleased.



"For librarians, there is also the problem of people being able to get to information online, regardless of where it's coming from, who is putting it there and how much money they have, what viewpoints they have," said Fister.

Consolidated Communications Senior Communications Specialist Chastity Valvic said the company will continue to uphold their policies and protect customer's privacy.



"Regardless of yesterday's decision we will continue to do so[ uphold policies] for our customers. We don't block, degrade or discriminate against any of that legal internet traffic and that policy will stay in place," said Valvic.

Fister said over 80 percent of Americans disagreed with the decision and believes that if it stands, democracy will face many issues.

"For this government body to say we don't care, we think it's really much more important that these companies are able to do whatever they want with the internet, I think it's counter-democratic," said Fister.

She said she thinks it will result in a real problem for democracy, if decisions can be made like that.

Fister said she believes the decision will diminish our capacity to reach and express a wide variety of opinions.

