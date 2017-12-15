1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria Brings Heat to Mankato

A new pizzeria, 1000 Degrees Neapolitan, has opened on Madison Avenue location.

The restaurant features authentic, hand-tossed and customizable pizzas, fired at 1,000 degrees, in about two minutes.



Employee Bashar Hassan said the establishment had their soft opening on Friday, to prepare for the restaurant's grand opening next week.

"On our grand opening, we're having free pizza for everybody that walks through the door but the first five people that walk through the door, are getting free pizza for the entire year," said Hassan.

The pizzeria's grand opening on Thursday, December 21 will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 10 p.m.

The new Mankato location is among the restaurant's 34 locations nationwide.