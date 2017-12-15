Ugly Christmas Sweaters Remain A Big Trend During The Holiday Season

The restaurant features authentic, hand-tossed and customizable pizzas, fired at 1,000 degrees, in about two minutes.
The restaurant features authentic, hand-tossed and customizable pizzas, fired at 1,000 degrees, in about two minutes.
Bluejays win 77-38.
Bluejays win 77-38.
Felony theft charges have been dropped against a Mankato businessman.
Felony theft charges have been dropped against a Mankato businessman.
Two people are charged following a drug bust in Blue Earth County. According to the criminal complaint, agents searched the Mankato home located in a park and drug treatment facility zone Monday.
Two people are charged following a drug bust in Blue Earth County. According to the criminal complaint, agents searched the Mankato home located in a park and drug treatment facility zone Monday.
This past summer, 40 cameras were added to Fairmont Area Schools.
This past summer, 40 cameras were added to Fairmont Area Schools.
Churchill is this week's Pick of the Litter. Churchill is 2 1/2 years-old and is a bulldog mix.
Churchill is this week's Pick of the Litter. Churchill is 2 1/2 years-old and is a bulldog mix.
Mario Batali is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years.
Mario Batali is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years.
A Mankato man is convicted and sentenced for his role in an armed robbery that happened in March at an apartment complex on Monks Avenue.
A Mankato man is convicted and sentenced for his role in an armed robbery that happened in March at an apartment complex on Monks Avenue.