Ugly Christmas Sweaters Remain A Big Trend During The Holiday Season

'Tis the season of jolly, cheer and ugly Christmas sweaters.



"Obviously they're making a huge comeback. Everybody loves the tacky ugly Christmas sweater parties," Fun.com Creative Director Dianna Lyngholm says.



A few years back workers at Fun.com picked up on the funky trend, adding hundreds of various themed sweaters to their collection.



"DC ones. We've got Harley Quinn. We've got batman. Light up ones. We've even had some Cosplayers that have been wearing them recently," Lyngholm says.



Though the site specializes in Halloween costumes, Lyngholm says their holiday sweaters are a perfect match for the company.



"Our mission at Fun.com is to help people bring and embrace more nerdy, goofy fun in their life. So, the Christmas sweater line is exactly that," she says.



And what starts as a simple idea for one sweater can grow into an entire collection.



"Usually we go after licenses first, the ones that we think people are really into and we always focus on that geeky stuff and nostalgia and then we have a team of costume designers that'll do mock ups and graphic designers then that make all the patterns for it before we have them knit and produced," Lyngholm says.



But Lyngholm says the process behind it all is worth the effort.



"It's kind of the next wave of getting dressed up for the holidays."