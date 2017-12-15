Maple River Defeats St. Clair 43-40

Bluejays win 77-38.
Mavs win 70-45.
Austin Plonsky led the scoring for the Clippers with 19 points and teammate Kendall Lust put up 14.
Maple River led throughout and was able to come out victorious in a tight game.
While the MSU is above .500 at home, the purple and gold are determined to do a better job of protecting their home ice.
Raiders win 4-2.
The Mankato East Cougars played host to the Rochester Mayo Spartans on Thursday night. East trailed by 10-points at the break but eventually earned the 78-71 win over Mayo.
The Mankato West girl's basketball team battled the New Ulm Eagles on Thursday. Joey Batt led all scorers with 30-points but West earned the 71-68 win.
