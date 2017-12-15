Maple River Defeats St. Clair 43-40

The Maple River Eagles won a tough game on the road tonight as they defeated the Cyclones from St. Clair 43-40.

The game was tight throughout as the Eagles led 25-21 at the half.

Mitchell Weber led all scorers as he accounted for 17 of the teams 21 at half and ultimately finished with 24.

Mason Sohre scored a team high 16 for Maple River while Ethan Sindelir added 14.

