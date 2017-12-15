4 Cleveland Clippers Boys Take Down Mankato-Loyola 72-46

In Class A boys basketball, the #4 Cleveland Clippers continued their success against the Mankato-Loyola Crusaders in a 72-46 win.

Loyola's Zan Raverty got an and-one call with one second left in the half, his basket and free throw brought the score to 41-29 at halftime.

Austin Plonsky led the scoring for the Clippers with 19 points and teammate Kendall Lust put up 14.

Raverty had 22 points to lead the Crusaders in the loss to Cleveland.