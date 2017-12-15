Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident Near Vernon Center

Authorities respond to a two–vehicle crash on Hwy 22 North of Vernon Center.

It happened around 5:30 Friday evening.

The State Patrol says a Ford F-350 was pulling farm equipment Southbound on 22, and had stopped to make a left turn when it was rear ended by a Southbound Volkswagen Passat.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 72–year–old woman, was taken to MCHS Mankato with non life–threatening injuries.

The driver and two passengers in the pick–up suffered no apparent injuries.

