MSU Wins Second Straight With Victory Over CSP

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The MSU women's basketball team played host to the Concordia St. Paul Golden Bears earlier tonight.

The Mavericks were all over the Golden Bears they win it, 70–45  for their second straight win

Senior Claire Ziegler scored 11 points for the Mavs in the victory.

They'll hit the court again Tuesday playing host to Palm Beach Atlantic at 2:00.