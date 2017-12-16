KEYC - Two Men Arrested Following Prostitution Sting

By Erika Brooks, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. -

Two men have been arrested following a prostitution sting in Faribault County.

On Friday, the Wells Police Department with the assistance of the Rochester Police Department and the Faribault County Sheriff's Office conducted an undercover prostitution sting in Wells. As a result of the sting, two male subjects were arrested for prostitution in a public place. They were charged and later released.

