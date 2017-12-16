Madelia Home Health Care Provides In-Home Assistance for Senior Citizens

Many seniors in the Madelia area rely on home health care service to go about their daily routines and remain living semi-independently.



96–year–old Edna Eberhart has been using the service for nearly five years due to macular degeneration leaving her almost completely blind.

She lives in apartments attached to the Madelia Community hospital where the home care staff stops by to assist her.





"I would tell people that they couldn't find a nicer place for things to do; everything's available. Like the post office and the office, laundry," said Eberhart. "Home Health does a lot that I want them to do, they don't have to do it every time."



Eberhart is just one of the many patients using Madelia's Hospital Home Care. This program visits over 100 clients within a 25–mile radius of the town.

A staff of 20 medical professionals makes visits to the homes of seniors who are semi–independent but still need assistance managing medications and other housekeeping items.

In 2018 and 2019, home health care faces increased regulatory burden and declining reimbursement for the hospital's cost.

The hospital receives extra funding for being in a rural area, that funding is set to be decreased by three percent. Madelia Home health care director Laura Mayer also expects the reimbursement to be cut by 8 percent.

Medicare covers some but not all of the cost for this program. Specific requirements need to be met in order for a person to be covered by Medicare.





"Many of our patients aren't home–bound and we don't want them in their homes all the time," said Patricia Faehy-Bacon, a nurse practitioner at Madelia Community Hospital. "So we refer back to the state of Minnesota to help us pay for those home care costs."



To ease financial burdens, Madelia's Home Care nursing staff was awarded a grant from the state to increase wound treatment training. Hospital staff says increased legislative funding would help both patients and staff to improve the overall quality of care.

----KEYC News 12