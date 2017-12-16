New Ulm Jaycees Work to Deliver Food to Less Fortunate

The restaurant features authentic, hand-tossed and customizable pizzas, fired at 1,000 degrees, in about two minutes.
Felony theft charges have been dropped against a Mankato businessman.
Two people are charged following a drug bust in Blue Earth County. According to the criminal complaint, agents searched the Mankato home located in a park and drug treatment facility zone Monday.
This past summer, 40 cameras were added to Fairmont Area Schools.
Wells Police Department with the assistance of the Rochester Police Department and the Faribault County Sheriff's Office conducted an undercover prostitution sting in Wells.
A 72–year–old woman was taken to MCHS Mankato with non life–threatening injuries.
Churchill is this week's Pick of the Litter. Churchill is 2 1/2 years-old and is a bulldog mix.
Bluejays win 77-38.
