New Ulm Jaycees Work to Deliver Food to Less Fortunate

The New Ulm Jaycees teamed up with their local Cash Wise store on Saturday, to deliver food baskets to those less fortunate.

The groups have been working together on this effort for 25 years. New Ulm Cash Wise Store Director Dennis Geisenhof said it has grown.

"When we first started out doing this we probably were only doing 70 or 80 families," said Geisenhof. "This year it's 135, so there is a need in the community for this project."

Jaycees' Treasurer Nicholas Peterson said a lot of preparation goes into the project.

"The night before we get together for three hours we pack together boxes, two boxes a person and it's a lot of preparation before that, getting everything organized," said Peterson.

Jaycees delivered boxes to 135 families today. Peterson said they are always looking for volunteers so be sure to reach out if interested.

Peterson said if anyone would like to donate they can send funds to Jaycees' of New Ulm at P.O. Box 331, New Ulm, MN 56073.